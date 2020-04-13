Where Tha Cash At? Financially Anxious Americans Are Antsy About Arrival Of Ad Nauseum-ly Argued Over #StimulusDeposit

Captain’s log: April 13, 2020. The world is currently under the spreading pandemic of coronavirus. Cities are closed, hospitals are undersupplied, politicians are failing. Things are generally in a state of chaos. There are 16.8 million people who are now unemployed and they need money desperately.

Weeks ago the federal government approved a stimulus bill that will provide funds, up to $1200, for each applicable adult to help soften the blow and help keep people afloat. Let’s be very clear, $1200 is NOT enough to keep anyone afloat. That said, there are groceries to buy and bills to pay and money is absolutely needed.

As we enter the second week of April, many people have begun to receive payments and others are pensively pacing their living rooms checking their banking apps to see if ol’ Uncle Sam done dropped off that bag. Their anxiety is crystallized in 280-characters or less on Twitter where the #StimulusDeposit hashtag is chocked-full of comedic angst.

