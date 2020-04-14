EarthGang Returns To Mirrorland With Trippy New Animated Visuals For “Avenue”

EARTHGANG returned to Mirrorland with trippy new animated visuals for “Avenue”(in collaboration with Strangeloop Studios) that picks up where “La La Challenge” left off as our protagonists journey further into the fantasy upside down world filled with characters, flying monkeys and more.

Both tracks are visualizations of the world the quirky Atlanta rappers created with their critically acclaimed album “Mirrorland” based on 1978 classic “The Wiz.”