East Atlanta Visual: Dreamville Drops A Video For “Down Bad” With J. Cole, Young Nudy, JID, Bas & EarthGang [Video]

Dreamville Drops A New Visual For Their Hit Collaboration “Down Bad”

J. Cole set the year off right by inviting every OG and up-and-coming artist in the game to create under one roof at TreeSound Studios in Atlanta earlier in 2019. Social media became chock full of those yellow invitations to the “Dreamville Camp,” where every artist had to bring their A-game or get left in their feelings when “Revenge Of The Dreamers III” released and their verses were nowhere to be found.

The powerhouse known as Dreamville was also kind enough to bless us with a documentary to accompany the album, which gives fans an inside look into the process of making such an impressive album. The clear MVPs from the project were Young Nudy, Buddy, and Guapdad, while one of the standout tracks was the banger single, “Down Bad” which features J. Cole alongside Young Nudy, JID, Bas, & Earthgang–Something like the hip-hop avengers.

Not only did we get blessed with the song itself, though. Now, we finally have a visual to go along with the track we’ve been singing along to on the radio for the past couple of months. The video starts off with JID and Young Nudy opening in front of the landmark “Welcome To East Atlanta” sign and then takes us through a site-seeing journey all over one of the greatest cities in the nation.

Watch the video for “Down Bad” below to see different Atlanta locations, appearances from everyone on the song including J. Cole, and some good clean fun from the Dreamville camp that shows how much they all enjoyed making this song–and the entire project–together.

J. Cole said he’s done with features now, but hopefully, how much they’re all loving this experience (as evidenced by this visual) changes his mind.