Break Ups: Summer Walker And London On Da Track Quietly Call It Quits

Weren’t these two just boo’d up?

Things are unfortunately a wrap between “Come Thru” singer Summer Walker and her producer-lover London On Da Track according to reports. The couple has quietly parted ways.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Summer and London have been over for a little over a month now. Their source adds that Summer is ‘taking time to focus on herself and he is working with other artists.’ Damn. Just back in February, these two were living it up in Vegas and giving each other Valentine’s day shout outs.

More recently, a viral video of London “playfully” choking Summer surfaced. She denied he was trying to harm her. That was near the end of March. So, when did this break up take place again?

So far, London has deleted all of the coupled up photos he had of Summer of his page and she’s returned the favor. Sucks.