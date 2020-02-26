“Who Is That?!” Fans Say THESE Latest Summer Walker Photos Are Proof She Knifed Her Nose Up

Summer Walker has the internet chatting about her appearance, simply because fans do not recognize her. The 23-year-old “Come Thru” singer sparked speculation that she had plastic surgery to her face after she appeared on social media with a face mask.

Since Summer was seen cover-up, she’s only posted one selfie, where fans thought her nose looked a lot different. Now, her boo London On Da Track is helping to intensify chatter around Summer’s nose after posting his own photos with his woman. Here’s a photo of Summer and London over the weekend in Vegas.

Does Summer look different here, to you?

Summer and London had a date night in Vegas. The couple went to see Wilder vs. Fury (barley) duke it out. Here’s a solo photo of Summer enjoying the energy in Vegas that fight night.

In the comments, fans wrote things like “who is that?” and “What in the Michael Jackson”.

Here are some more selfies of Summer, this past weekend. Does she look like a stranger to you too?