Summer Walker Gets A Nose Job?

“Who Is That?!” Fans Say THESE Latest Summer Walker Photos Are Proof She Knifed Her Nose Up

- By Bossip Staff

2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Summer Walker has the internet chatting about her appearance, simply because fans do not recognize her. The 23-year-old “Come Thru” singer sparked speculation that she had plastic surgery to her face after she appeared on social media with a face mask.

Since Summer was seen cover-up, she’s only posted one selfie, where fans thought her nose looked a lot different. Now, her boo London On Da Track is helping to intensify chatter around Summer’s nose after posting his own photos with his woman. Here’s a photo of Summer and London over the weekend in Vegas.

Does Summer look different here, to you?

View this post on Instagram

Date night 🤪

A post shared by 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 !̶!̶!̶ (@londonondatrack) on

Summer and London had a date night in Vegas. The couple went to see Wilder vs. Fury (barley) duke it out. Here’s a solo photo of Summer enjoying the energy in Vegas that fight night.

View this post on Instagram

My ole lady 🐍

A post shared by 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 !̶!̶!̶ (@londonondatrack) on

In the comments, fans wrote things like “who is that?” and “What in the Michael Jackson”.

Here are some more selfies of Summer, this past weekend. Does she look like a stranger to you too?

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.