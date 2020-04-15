Watch The Soul-Stirring Trailer For Netflix’s “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story”

In 2004, 16-year-old Cyntoia Denise Brown was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee for murdering a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex. She was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison — Cyntoia’s fate seemed sealed. The film shows the complexity of a child who was the product of three generations of violence against women in her biological family.

And how in 2019, after nearly 10 years of legal challenges, Governor Bill Haslam granted her request for clemency following a shift in the state for legislative change in juvenile sentencing laws and evidence of her maturity, education and good behavior as a prisoner.

All of this and more is explored in Netflix’s upcoming Doc that’s sure to trend on social media upon its highly anticipated release.

“Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story” streams worldwide April 29, 2020.