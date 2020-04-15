I’m Dubbin’ It: McDonald’s In China “Apologizes” For Sign That Specifically Bans Black People Over Coronavirus

Guangzhou McDonald's apologizes for sign banning Black people COVID-19
Coronavirus is making the racist jump OUT of people and companies all over the world.
BOSSIP has done reporting on several incidents of discrimination in Guangzhou, China where Africans and Black folks have been targeted and had their rights infringed upon because some ignorant a$$holes thought that Africans were spread COVID-19 despite the fact that only FIVE Nigerians have tested positive based on a South China Morning Post story.
Recently, a McDonald’s in Guangzhou closed its doors and posted a sign specifically banning Black people from entering or purchasing food.
According to the BBC, the folks at the golden arches have issued an “apology” for the racist signage and policy.
McDonald’s also responded, saying the ban on black people was “not representative of our inclusive values”.
“Immediately upon learning of an unauthorised communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant.”
The restaurant needs to be open because people need to eat but someone has to be fired for this. Somebody has to be held accountable.
