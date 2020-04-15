She’s With Him: Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden For President Of The United States

Joe Biden is the cock of the walk this week amongst his Democratic peers.

The political events of the past week and a half have been something we can only liken to dominoes being aligned and knocked over one by one in a very choreographed fashion. Last week Bernie Sanders turned off the lights on his campaign and Monday he gave a full-throated endorsement of his standing opponent. Yesterday, we saw Biden’s big bro, President Barry O, give his co-sign for the former Vice President. Today, Elizabeth Warren puts on her water wings and jumps in the pool for politician playtime as well.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

With Warren’s vote, Biden has the support of all the main Democratic candidates and it will be interesting to see how they will play a part in attempting to push him over the edge against Donald Trump in November. Especially since there is a good chance that none of them will be chosen for VP.