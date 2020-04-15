Boris Kodjoe Calls Cheating Rumors ‘BullSh@&$’ After Wife Nicole’s Awkward IG Live Moment

Boris Kodjoe is upset at audacious cheating rumors, calling the internet chatter BS! Fans thought that Boris and his wife Nicole Ari Parker were in marriage trouble after tuning into the couple’s live feed earlier this week. In the session, Nicole stated that she missed having a boyfriend and explained how flirting excited her. Some people returning in thought it was an odd thing to say in from of her husband, but her husband doesn’t see to mind at all.

Boris wrote:

“When you can’t believe all the #QuarantineCrazy chitchat. Come on y’all, really?!

😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭

#OkFirstOfAll you’re chomping on a short clickbait 1min slice of a HILARIOUS HOUR LONG conversation on our best friends’ new show.

#SecondOfAll this part was meant to give hope to those of us who’ve been together a LONGA$$Time #RealTalk.

And

#ThirdOfAll, my wife was right!#boyfriendgirlfriendtimematters

#TakeCareOfEachOther

#ShowEachOther

#LoveEachOther

#TommorrowIsNotPromised

#InItForTheLongHaul And please don’t tag me in anymore of this #BullSh@&$. I’ll be over here kissing the back of @nicoleariparker’s neck for no reason.”

Boris agrees that boyfriend time does matter! Girlfriend time too. So far Nicole Ari Parker has not commented.