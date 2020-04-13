Say It Ain’t So! Here’s Why Fans Think That Boris Kodjoe & Wife Nicole Ari Parker Are CHEATING On Each Other

After 20 years in the public eye together and a seemingly loving Hollyweird marriage, eyebrows are raising around the internet about Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe both (allegedly) stepping out on their marriage. But are the rumors even REAL?

Chatter sparked after both Nicole and Boris appeared on an Instagram live “double date” with Chris Spencer and his wife. The idea was to give advice and tell stories from their marriage experience, for entertainment while everyone stays at home but things got AWKWARD. The topic of women being warmed up for sex came up and Nicole went in about what thrills her, using flirting with someone outside of her marriage as an example. She also seemed to plead with Boris to take her on a date again like he did when he was her boyfriend.

“Sometime in the last year or so I thought, you know, I wish that he was my boyfriend again,” said Nicole. “I don’t necessarily want to be single, but I miss the single life. I miss the text messages for no reason. I miss the coming up behind me when I’m scrambling eggs and just kissing me on the back of the neck.” “I’m being general here, but I’m just saying there’s the trappings of being single,” she added. “You two are really good looking people and you’re married, and we’re married. There’s people that flirt with you, and the part of the flirtation doesn’t necessarily make you go wayward, but part of the flirtation that even makes you look at your phone, or even in your workspace, is that they have like a freshness or a newness. I personally believe that if you’re in it for the long haul, that freshness and newness is still possible if you talk about it. Be like, ‘Look, I know we talk about date night. Let’s go have a date night. I know we talk about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you text me was over like the cabinet guy.’”

The conversation left Boris visibly uncomfortable, fans thought. They immediately left comments about his body language.

What do YOU think about the clip? See it here:

Fans think Nicole Ari Parker was practically ADMITTING to cheating on Boris on camera, but that’s not where the cheating rumors end.

Boris Kodjoe’s wife really went on Instagram live and told the world she belongs to the streets. — Z. (@ZinhleM___) April 12, 2020

Was Boris caught creeping? Hit the flip to see.