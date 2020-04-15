EXCLUSIVE: #BlackInkCrew’s Teddy’s Tearfully Professes His Feelings To His Korean Boo! [Video]

Remember when we told you that #BlackInkCrew star Teddy Ruks might be hiding a whole wife? Welp, he’s ready to show her off on TV. We don’t know if this is a legal union but according to Ted, he’s ready to trot down the aisle properly whenever she’s ready!

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, Teddy is professing his love for his secret bae, Euni on television. We’ve seen Teddy have several girlfriends on tv, including Sky and shop manager Tati, but we’ve NEVER seen him act like this. He’s almost in tears describing how Euni lights up his life in the clip.