Congratulations: #BlackInkCrew’s Teddy Jumps The Broom With THIS Curvy Korean Banger

- By Bossip Staff
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

#BlackInkCrew’s Ted Gets Married

Congratulations are in order for “Black Ink Crew” New York regular Teddy, he just got married! Surprising, right?

The 36-year-old revealed his wife and marriage to fans on Instagram. Teddy posted up with the woman who’s never been seen before on Black Ink. Her name is Euni and appears to be from Korea according to Teddy’s caption. Before he deleted the photo, he used an emoji of the Korean flag.

Here is Teddy and his new bride coupled up.

Congratulations #TeddyRuks Is Married 💍

Ted has had several relationships on television. We wonder how the ladies of Black Ink feel about his new wife.

Hit the flip for more of Euni.

🤠

A rare wholesome photo. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Lookin like I get what I want 🧠

    Homebody

    🤷🏻‍♀️

