Ryan Henry Shares Natural Hair Tutorial

For The Fellas With Follicles: Ryan Henry Shares Natural Hair Care Routine [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Ryan Henry black ink crew

Source: VH1 / VH1

Ryan Henry has some edutainment to share with his followers: a new haircare video. The “Black Ink Chicago” star has famously grown his hair out in the last year or so and now the ponytail wearer wants people to know how he keeps looking so nice and healthy.

Ryan, using a hair care system, goes through the steps of how she washed and conditions his roots, bringing us into the shower with him. LisaRaye is a fan of Ryan’s hair care tutorial, commenting “Oooow Lord you know exactly what you doing…..to your hair of course.” We bet he does!

Hit the video to check it out!

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.