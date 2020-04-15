Baby Daddy Switcheroo: Is Ryan Henry’s Baby Mama Rachel Back Boo’d Up With Jeremih?

‘Black Ink Chicago’ star Rachel Leigh has seemingly fixed the relationship she had with her second baby daddy after being done with her first one, but are they back together?

Rachel Leigh and her baby daddy, R&B singer Jeremih, are back on better terms. The once estranged co-parents have a son together named Canyon who was born in 2012. Rachel claimed that Jeremih was out of the picture even before the boy was born and that’s when Ryan Henry, the father of her 12-year-old son Mason, stepped up and claimed both of the boys as their father.

At one time, Rachel was even battling Jeremih in family court over child support. In this clip, Rachel talks about how Ryan stepped up in Jeremih’s place.

Time has really changed things! Hit the flip to see how.