“She Ain’t Got S**t Going”: Drake Dastardly Drags ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sophia Body In A Petty IG Comment

Even with that absolutely insane mega-mansion of his, Drake is clearly just as bored as the rest of us during this quarantine. Because of this, the high-profile rapper has used all the extra time he has on his hands to become even more of a social media troll than he already was.

On Wednesday, Drizzy pointed his chopper at Love & Hip Hop star, Sophia Body. Drake spotted his fellow Toronto native in the comment section on an Instagram post about Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio, which is when he made his way into an interaction between her and a fan. The commenter claims to have met Sophia on the 4 train heading back to The Bronx, so Drake did what any nice young man would and assured the fan that they’ll most definitely cross paths again, since she’ll be taking public transit for the next couple decades.

“don’t worry she’ll be there for 20+ more years same seat you’ll catch her one day she ain’t got s**t going,” Aubrey wrote along with a laughing emoji to soften the blow.

Body was quick to reply, calling Drake “corny” and challenging his declaration that she’s got nothing going on, because it that was the case, he wouldn’t keep talking about her.

“”Like what grown ass multi-millionaire… billionaire is gonna keep addressing me?” She asked her fans on Instagram Live. “He keeps addressing me! But I’m not doing s**t. If I wasn’t doing s**t you’d forget about me, right? If I wasn’t doing s**t, one would forget about me… but he’s still ‘@ing’ me. Like I don’t get it.””

While Sophia isn’t wrong about Drake addressing her multiple times, it’s been years since the topic was in the headlines. Back in 2018, she took to Instagram to claim that the rapper stole Young Thug’s flow on his Scorpion track, “Mob Ties.” Champagne Papi responded back in her DMs, calling her a “bitter f***ing weirdo,” adding that she was “begging and reaching as usual.”

Body has said other negative things about Drake in the past, like claiming his OVO Fest steals the spotlight from Toronto’s Caribana back in 2015.

Clearly, these two don’t like eachother, but it’s not exactly clear what happened to make the mutual disdain so strong.