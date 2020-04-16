Get Well: L.A. Rams Baller Brian Allen Becomes First NFL Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

To this point, the NFL has been unscathed by the pandemic plague that is COVID-19 but that all changed late last night.

ESPN is reporting that the Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen became the first active NFL player to test positive for coronavirus. He is said to be feeling minimal symptoms and is feeling much better according to a spokesperson.

The 24-year-old had been at the Rams training facility preparing for the upcoming season (which may not even start) when he began to feel sick about three weeks ago.

Allen told Fox Sports that he lost his sense of smell and taste and had a sore throat, fatigue and headaches. He is expected to be cleared of the virus this week.

Head coach Sean McVay says the Rams’ building was closed for two weeks and given a deep cleaning to prevent others from catching the virus.

No other active players have tested positive but New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton had a bout with COVID as well as several members of the L.A. Charges front office.

We pray that Brian makes a full recovery.