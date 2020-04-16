STRAAAAIT Schlong: Safaree Launches OnlyFans Account, Fans Wonder If He’ll Show The Patois Pipe

Where. Is. Erica. Mena???

That’s the question a number of fans are asking after a “Love & Hip-Hop” star announced that he’s joining a popular (possibly pornographic) paid subscription content service. Safaree knows he broke the Internet’s cervix in 2018 when nudes leaked of hie enormous Jamrock junk. Since then he’s played up the chatter around it by announcing a collaboration with a sex toy line (he’s since pulled out, no pun) and even got his wife Erica Mena in on the action.

Remember when Erica gladly reminded fans that her hubby’s leaked pics were “better” than those (fraudulent) DaBaby nudes?

“YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKs OF ALL TIME.!” Erica tweeted.

Wellllllll, the “best nude leak of all time” might be continuing on OnlyFans where the Internet’s favorite amateur and professional porn stars are making big bucks during the quarantine.

After initially teasing fans that he was considering starting an OnlyFans account surprisingly with permission from his wife…

I rather do a onlyfans than a TikTok….. only fans is more grown.. what should my monthly subscription be?? 😂😂😂😂 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 1, 2020

She likes when I show my meat… she’s sick like that. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Qpr4zW0Uin — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 1, 2020

Safaree announced this week that his OnlyFans page is live.

https://t.co/1TmUd31vYd and I’m being considerate through this pandemic with the price. So subscribe and let’s get right ‼️‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 15, 2020

Still, some people have doubts that Safaree’s going to give them premium adult content. Several think the $20.99 subscription will only feature the Badman busting out dance moves.

Safaree gon be on Only Fans ticking. — Cuffy Combs (@PersnicketyK) April 16, 2020

Safaree says that’s untrue, however.

Oh it’s real deal 😇😇 send this to your ppl and tell em I sent it! https://t.co/1TmUd31vYd https://t.co/OcnfMMEM81 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 15, 2020

Also, the Barbz are having a field day and trolling the rapper.

Not safaree making an only fans account——— pic.twitter.com/aT5KoJHIqL — miss girl (@6teenthave) April 15, 2020

What do YOU think??? Would you subscribe to Safaree’s OnlyFans???