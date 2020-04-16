Car Finance Co. Chases LHH’s Masika Kalysha Over $18K Loan Debt (Exclusive)

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s” Masika Kalysha Tucker is in hot water over allegedly dodging a nearly $18,000 judgment from a lawsuit that accused her of reneging on a car loan for a decade, BOSSIP has learned.

United Auto Acceptance has recently filed court papers to garnish Masika’s wages in order to pay back the defaulted loan, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The company, which provides loans to people in order to purchase vehicles, first sued Masika in 2009 for a car loan that went bad. Masika, who has been touting her stock market prowess on social media as of late, never responded to the case, and in 2010, the reality starlet was found liable for some $15,318.

But she never paid up, and United Auto Acceptance still wanted their money, so in 2015 – during her stint on “Love & Hip Hop” – the company tried to garnish Masika’s checks from “Sony Home Entertainment,” but wasn’t able to obtain the money to satisfy the debt, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The case languished in legal limbo until earlier this year when United Auto Acceptance went back to court to take Masika’s earnings from working for “Cast & Crew Talent Services” in Georgia. The company said they believed she was now their employee and would finally recover their money. However, the case’s process server later reported that they couldn’t track down “Cast & Crew Talent Services” in order to start the garnishment.

In total, the car financing business says Masika owes them $17,874, which includes interest and lawyers fees, the court papers state.

Masika still appears not to have paid the bill as of April 15. We’ve reached out to lawyers for United Auto Acceptance for comment.