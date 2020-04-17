Babies: Roman Reigns Reveals He And His Gorgeous Wife Galina Are Expecting Twins Again!

Roman Reigns and his beautiful wife Galina Becker are expecting a second set of twins! The couple, who welcomed a set of twin boys in 2016 and also have an 11-year-old daughter Joelle, will soon be parents to FIVE kids.

According to US Weekly reports Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) shared the news in an interview with Muscle & Fitness:

“Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that,” he said.

Reigns has been sitting out of WWE matches since pulling out of a Wrestlemania match against Bill Goldberg that was scheduled for late March. Reigns is immunocompromised due to several battles with leukemia. Reigns first was diagnosed with he disease when he was 22. It later returned in October 2018 but by February 2019 Reigns announced the cancer was in remission.

We’re praying for continued good health for Reigns and his entire family! Congratulations to them on their new additions!