WELP: Attorney Representing Louisiana Pastor Defying Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order Hospitalized For Coronavirus

Well, well, well…

An attorney who’s representing a defiant Pastor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is now ill with coronavirus. Jeff Wittenbrink, who also represents [repugnant] Roy Moore, is helping represent Reverend Tony Spell. Spell has made national headlines for defying the Governor’s social distancing restrictions on religious gatherings and said that “God will shield his congregation” from COVID-19. He also told TMZ that “true Christians “don’t mind dying” ahead of having a PACKED Easter service.

“True Christians do not mind dying,” said the reverend. “Like any zealot or like any pure religious person, death looks to them like a welcome friend. True Christians do not mind dying. They fear living in fear.”

Well now, The Advocate is reporting that the reverend’s attorney has tested positive for coronavirus. Attorney Wittenbrink attended two events at Life Tabernacle Church — an April 2 news conference and an April 5 church service, and is now hospitalized with high fever and persistent cough.

The Advocate spoke with the lawyer while he was “taking oxygen through the nose” and he told them he was befuddled about how he contracted coronavirus noting that he went not only to the church but to local stores and a gas station. Still, he said his illness hasn’t changed his determination to represent Spell and the church or his belief in the righteousness of their cause.

“I’m very proud of Pastor Spell. I think he’s one of the few people who understands we shouldn’t just throw away our civil liberties without a fight just because there’s some kind of crisis going on,” Wittenbrink said.

Mind you, all this news comes amid reports that a parishioner from Pastor Spell’s church died from the virus. TMZ reports that the 78-year-old church member’s cause of death was listed as “acute respiratory distress syndrome, 2nd pneumonia, 2nd COVID-19.”

The Pastor has disputed the man’s cause of death, saying he “died of a broken heart after recently losing his son” and it’s unclear when the man last attended service at Spell’s church.

It’s perfectly okay to go into an AT HOME prayer closet to Christianly chat with God, y’all. We swear.

What do YOU think about the coronavirus pandemic hitting this Louisana church???