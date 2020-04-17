Get Well: Denver Broncos Baller Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says Sleeping Cough “Didn’t Sound Normal”

Just one day after reporting that Brian Allen had become the first active NFL player to test positive for coronavirus, we now have a second player who has contracted the disease.

Denver Broncos’ baller Von Miller tells 9News that has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated in his home. Miller has a history of asthma and can’t afford to take this lightly.

“It’s true,” Miller told 9NEWS by phone. “I’ve just been here in the crib, and I started to get a little cough. You know, I have asthma, and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend … she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough, it didn’t sound normal.”

He goes on:

“It’s crazy,” Miller told 9NEWS. “I have to be quarantined here at the house. There’s not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. [Steve] Geraghty told me if my breathing changed … honestly, I’m still new to this. This is like an hour [since learning I tested positive]. I’m not sure what’s going on, but I tell you what, I’m in good spirits. I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

It’s good to hear that Von is not feeling too ill. We wish him a speedy recovery.