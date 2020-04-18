Dirty Dog Book: The Complete History Of Offset’s Alleged Unfaithfulness To Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset have been together for three years now and are as close to rap couple royalty as we got. They are one of the A-list couples in all of rap. The only problem is their relationship has been full of scandals and ups and downs from the beginning.

Sadly, a lot of that has fallen on Offset’s cheating and the rumors of his infidelity. A lot of these have been confirmed, as she said in an interview with Elle:

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi started. “But it’s real-life s***. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

Sadly there have been more rumors in the past few days that they have to address. It only adds to the timeline of Offset’s cheating. Want the full history? Hit the flip to find out: