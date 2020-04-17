A Lil’ Positivity: Charlotte Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo Is Donating $1 Million In Supplies To Help DR Congo

All in all, those masks and suits are expected to add up to a whopping $1 million worth of supplies to help the people in his country battle the coronavirus.

Biyombo’s foundation also makes sure to point out that the area has been plagued with deadly diseases like malaria to Ebola for years, which leaves the country in a really bad spot as it gears up to face COVID-19.

With his efforts, Biyombo hopes the supplies can help to slo the virus from spreading so the country has a greater chance to fight it.