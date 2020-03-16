NBA Players Are Watching Their Own Highlights On Youtube To Get Through
Love & Basketball: NBA Players Are Watching Their Own Highlights On Youtube To Get Through The Season Being Postponed
It’s no secret that NBA players make a whole lotta of money, but beside bringing out huge crowds to watch them work a couple nights a week, they also spend every single day in the gym working their a** off behind the scenes. While millions of dollars is obviously a huge incentive, it’s safe to say a huge percentage–if not all–of those players who spend their entire lives dedicated to basketball do it for their love of the sport, and that’s become even more clear over these past couple weeks.
If you’ve been living under a rock (which is probably helpful in a time like this), then you might not have heard that the entire NBA season was suspended on Wednesday, March 11. Following reports that certain teams–including the Golden State Warriors–were going to start playing games without fans in attendance in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the virus, which shut everything down immediately.
Now, sources have said that NBA execs expect the season to presume no earlier than mid-to-late June, still with no fans in the stadium.
Now, NBA players have a lot of time on their hands as they wait at least 3 months until playing another game, and even then, they won’t have crowds watching them. It hasn’t even been a full week since the suspension was announced and ballers are already letting fans know how much they miss them and the game itself, tweeting through the pain.
Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie tweeted about what he’s doing with his time off last night, asking, “any @NBA players going to @Youtube to watch their own highlights due to withdrawals?”
It’s safe to say, he’s DEFINITELY not alone, with Steph Curry, Bradley Beal, and several more replying and letting everyone know they’re doing the exact same thing.
Hit the flip to see more player replies and some highlights you can watch for yourself during this hiatus:
Regardless of what’s going on right now, it’s still heart-warming to see that NBA players love the game so much, even when they get a few days off, that’s all they think about.
Basketball fans miss the sport just as much, so it’s safe to say there are a lot of people out there watching highlights of their favorite players during this downtime.
If you want to join in on the fun, here’s a few highlight videos you can watch for the next few days (or months) as we all quarantine ourselves and hopefully get the coronavirus TF outta here.
