Love & Basketball: NBA Players Are Watching Their Own Highlights On Youtube To Get Through The Season Being Postponed

It’s no secret that NBA players make a whole lotta of money, but beside bringing out huge crowds to watch them work a couple nights a week, they also spend every single day in the gym working their a** off behind the scenes. While millions of dollars is obviously a huge incentive, it’s safe to say a huge percentage–if not all–of those players who spend their entire lives dedicated to basketball do it for their love of the sport, and that’s become even more clear over these past couple weeks.

If you’ve been living under a rock (which is probably helpful in a time like this), then you might not have heard that the entire NBA season was suspended on Wednesday, March 11. Following reports that certain teams–including the Golden State Warriors–were going to start playing games without fans in attendance in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the virus, which shut everything down immediately.

Now, sources have said that NBA execs expect the season to presume no earlier than mid-to-late June, still with no fans in the stadium.