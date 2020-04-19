A Lil’ Positivity: Khloé Kardashian Has Been Paying For Seniors’ Groceries Throughout Los Angeles

While nothing that’s going on right now is easy to stomach, some celebrities are stepping forward to make sure the people who need it most have what they need during such a difficult time. Following in the footsteps of other celebs like Tyler Perry, Khloé Kardashian has reportedly spent the past week traveling throughout Los Angeles to multiple grocery stores in order to pay for groceries for elderly shoppers.

According to reports from TMZ, the reality star stopped at several Ralphs and Trader Joe’s locations during the first hour of business, which has been designated specifically for senior citizens and other vulnerable groups to shop before the rest of the crowds come in.

The publication also says KK gave back to supermarket employees, too, providing them with $200 gift cards they could use to purchase their own essentials during the pandemic.

Khloé’s generosity makes her the latest in the Kardashian-Jenner fam to put in effort toward helping with COVID-19 relief efforts. In recent weeks: Kim Kardashian-West announced that her SKIMS shapewear brand would donate $1 million to families affected by the crisis; Kanye West donated to Chicago’s We Women Empowered charity, which has been making food deliveries to the senior citizen populations; and Kylie Jenner gave $1 million to Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center for personal protective equipment.

Whether you like the Kardashian klan or not, you can’t deny that they always step up to help in a time of need. Good on Khloé and the rest of the fam for their help.