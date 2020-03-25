Benevolent Billionaire Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Kylie Jenner’s opening her wallet. The billionaire has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts. Her donation will be used to buy face masks, face shields and other protective gear to be used by healthcare professionals working the frontlines reports TMZ.

The doctor who delivered her daughter Stormi confirmed the news.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Dr. Thais Aliabadi an OB-GYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.” She continues, “I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.”

Other stars who donated to relief efforts include Rihanna ($5 million), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1 million), Gwyneth Paltrow ($100K) and the Michael Jackson foundation ($300K).