The Caucasity: White House Economic Advisor Calls Quarantine Protestors “Modern Day Rosa Parks'”

GTFOHWTBS… Would you believe that conservatives clamoring across the country to end stay-at-home orders is now being compared to our esteemed ancestor invoking her CIVIL RIGHTS? Yep. This actually happened. IRL.

Social distancing be damned — protestors stormed state capitols across the country this week, many not wearing masks, making demands that the country be re-opened.

complete idiots. all of them. pic.twitter.com/eQZiwETcNd — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 19, 2020

According to Washington Post reports, groups rallied in at least six states this week and the clown in the White House President egged them on by tweeting messages supporting the foolery (maybe just Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia because they have Democratic governors?).

“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” Trump tweeted. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” he continued. “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

In case you haven’t noticed, the right-wing media and conservative groups are PUSHING hard to reopen the economy by ending policies that call for nonessential businesses and schools to be closed and restaurants be limited to takeout service.

“I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” Stephen Moore, a conservative economist was quoted in the Washington Post. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” Moore said of the protesters.

The WaPo notes that Moore is a member of both the White House council to reopen the country and a coalition of conservative leaders and activists seeking to push government officials to relax stay-at-home orders. He says that while the protests have been spontaneous, he and his group have been offering advice and legal support in the case that protestors are arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, governors in Texas, Minnesota and Vermont announced plans on Friday to ease restrictions in their states in upcoming dates. Beaches were reopened in Florida on Friday.

Crowds, no masks, and the Clown-In-Chief willfully endorsing anarchy. We’re not sure whether we should be laughing at Stephen Moore for the Rosa Parks reference or completely appalled at the audacity. Oh and how long before one of these protestors is revealed as having exposed the group to coronavirus? Just sickening.