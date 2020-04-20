Roast-A-Thon: DC Young Fly & Emmanuel Hudson Address Backstage Altercation With Spoken Reasons [Video]

Last week’s episode of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out was filled to the brim with real-life drama. The conflict comes from one of the show’s regular’s, Emmanuel Hudson, who has been harboring over 8 years of feelings toward last week’s guest, comedian and spoken word poet, Spoken Reasons.

The two are OG’s of the internet comedian game, as almost a decade ago, they collaborated and gave us the iconic skit, “Asking All them Questions“. Since then, we have never seen these two in the same vicinity of one another–Which is odd given how successful their first project together was.

During the episode of Wild ‘N Out, Spoken Reason stumbled to find his stride or even deliver one joke worthy of calling himself a comedian that would justify him being on the show. During the Wildstyle battle, Emmanuel stepped up and delivered the final blow, which would lead to the episode going viral. Emmanuel’s hostility towards Spoken Reasons could be felt through the TV screen as he addressed how he felt he was robbed from their first collaboration and demanded an apology. In response, Spoken Reasons continued to embarrass himself and failed to deliver a worthy comeback.

After the show aired, Spoken Reasons went on the defense and spent the next few days ranting about the situation. This just ended up making things worse, as he slipped up and called Emmanuel a “fa***t” during an Instagram live rant, which is sure to not only mess up his bags but bring backlash for being homophobic.

Many suspected his rant was triggered by rumors that he was confronted backstage, which he never directly addressed.

However, Emmanuel & his co-star, DC Young Fly, hosted their own IG live to discuss what happened and how the backstage drama played out, which you can watch below.