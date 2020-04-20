So Sad: Families Of Victims In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash File A Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The world is still reeling from the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and 7 others–but our pain is nowhere near what the families of those who lost someone in the accident must be feeling right now.

According to reports from TMZ, the surviving members of the Altobelli and Mauser families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company behind the January 26 crash. The suit claims that the helicopter company, Island Express, “negligently and carelessly breached its duty to own, lease, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter and operate the helicopter in question in a reasonable manner.” Island Express is being accused of negligence by the remaining loved ones, who are seeking damages caused by “an insurmountable amount of anguish on every level – physical, emotional, mental and otherwise.”

The fatal crash claimed the lives of John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who played in the Mamba Sports Academy with Gianna. They are survived by their remaining two children. Christina Mauser, who was a coach at the Mamba Academy, leaves behind her husband, son, and two daughters.

This new lawsuit is no surprise, as Island Express was already expected to go bankrupt from the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant for the reckless behavior of pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was also killed in crash. While Zobayan was Kobe’s longtime pilot, Vanessa says that he should have never been allowed to take flight that fateful day amidst the inclement weather that wasn’t conducive to flying.

Hopefully the results of this lawsuit give these families some of the closure they need in the tragic loss of their loved ones.