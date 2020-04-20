TheLastDance: Michael Jordan’s Legendary, Line-Sniffing, Refuse-To-Lose Doc Premiered Last Night, Here’s Some Highlights

Michael Jordan’s greatness was on full display last night.

ESPN’s eagerly-anticipated 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, about Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls championship premiered last night on ESPN. The series was initially scheduled to be released in June but was pushed forward as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the entire world into their homes and in front of their televisions.

Last night, millions of people watched ESPN for two of the most riveting hours of sports programming that we’ve seen in a socially-distant month. Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Stever Kerr, former owner Jerry Reinsdorf and others laid their experiences bare and the results were awe-inspiring, hilarious, shocking, and a whole gamut of varying emotions.

If you didn’t watch it we’ve done you the favor of compiling some highlights and Twitter reactions.

Without question one of the best moments of the two episodes was the above montage of MJ going absolutely apeshit against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

One of the most shocking moments of the night was listening to #23 react to a team nickname that he claims he’s never heard before…

Michael Jordan talks about walking in on Bulls cocaine party as a rookie #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/rA0RTb2wrY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2020

Another much-talked-about moment was the piss poor contract that Scottie Pippen signed that had him making $2.8 million per year while Mike was making $33.1 million per year. That kind of wage disparity had several people looking at The Bulls funny in the light.

Several people, including ESPN’s Bomani Jones, pushed back on the idea that Pippen was done dirty by the Bulls.

most shocking thing from the tweets about #thelastdance is how many people don't get that scottie did it to himself with that contract. — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 20, 2020

one thing that doc did was point to the poverty scottie grew up in, but didn't really *sell* it, which then explains why he took that bad deal. that poverty also probably explains this mystery of how he grew so much in college. finally got three squares a day. — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 20, 2020

Stephen A. Smith chimed in on the debate on First Take this morning.

This was an incredible start to what should be an explosive and highly entertaining series with eight episodes left.