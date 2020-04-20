Grab Your Popcorn: Stephen Jackson Tells Vivid Story Of The Day He Left Fiancee At The Altar [VIdeo]

Remember when Stephen Jackson made headlines for leaving his ex-fiancee, Imani Showalter, at the altar on their supposed wedding day? Well, now he’s finally telling his version of what lead up to his decision and his story is VIVID.

The ex-NBA baller sparked up for IG live fans and rolled out the story slowly like a ’30 for 30′ episode. In a nutshell, Stephen Jackson says the decision boiled down to his ex-fiancee not wanting to sign a prenup until he blew up about it, moments before they were set to walk down the aisle. The baller was pretty much upset at her reluctance, but the specifics are…interesting.

Oh yea, another interesting tidbit: After losing over $400,000 on a wedding he says, Stephen admits to having sex with his ex’s FRIEND the same night the wedding was nixed. What a savage.

Hit play to hear the whole story for yourselves.