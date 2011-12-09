Imani Showalter’s Ex, Stephen Jackson Says “Basketball Wives: L.A.” Should Be Called “Women Who Sleep With NBA Players” And Draya Should Be The Star! [Video]

NBA player and rapper Stephen Jackson aka “Stak 5” aka Imani Showalter’s babydaddy is finally weighing in with his opinion of the “Basketball Wives: L.A.” franchise.

He goes kinda hard in the paint when it comes to the women not being “real actual wives” and says Shaunie is the only one making money — pimping the other girls. He also says that his ex Imani needs to get over him and move on since he’s married now.

Check out the video below (Disclaimer:the audio is not great):

Was he too harsh or is he just telling the truth?

