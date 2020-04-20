More Swirl Babies 2020: Antonio Brown’s Baby Mama Is PREGGO

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss are expecting another baby together. Congratulations!

The couple already has two kids. Back in January NFL free agent publicly berated his baby mama Chelsie Kyriss by live-streaming himself throwing her belongings onto the curb and even throwing a bag of candy dicks at her in front of the police. The couple has since reconciled and Anotonio even offered a sincere, public apology. Then last month, Antonio proposed to Chelsie, sharing the good news on social media.

Over the weekend, Antonio posted a video of Chelsie and her baby bump in his IG story. She was sitting by a pool and her bare belly poked out. Antonio wrote “family” over the clip.

Brown has done a complete 180 since tweeting, “No more white woman(sic) 2020”.

No more white woman 2020 — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Congratulations to them!