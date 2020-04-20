Dirty Game: Angry Would-Be Concert-Goers Sue Ticketmaster And LiveNation For Retroactively Changing Refund Police For Coronavirus

If you bought tickets to see your favorite rapper, singer, or group sometime in the near future via Ticketmaster or Live Nation then you might wanna get involved with this.

According to TMZ, a man named Derek Hansen has filed a class-action lawsuit against the concert producers because they allegedly tried to pull a fast one on their customers.

Hansen claims that the original refund policy stated that you can get your money back “if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled.” The court documents show that the new post-COVID-19 policy says that refunds will only be given if events are canceled outright. The thing is, most of the concerts have not been canceled, simply postponed. How long will that be, you ask? Well, the head of Live Nation recently said that he doesn’t believe concerts will resume until the fall of 2021. That means people have to eat that money for more than a year. Money that some desperately need right now.

For Hansen’s part, he bought two tickets to see Rage Against The Machine for $600 and now he wants his money back ASAP. There are approximately $5 million in damages being sought.

We hope everyone gets every red cent.