BossipSounds: Stalley Announces “Pariah” Project To Release This Friday, 4/24

Friday should bring us a handful of new and Black music and you can add Stalley to the list of talent. The Blue Collar Gang rapper just revealed he’ll be releasing a surprise full-length project, available for streaming called “Pariah”.

The tracks feature production by lo-fi hip hop producer sensation Jansport J and will introduce fans to Mad Keys, a multi-instrumentalist and hip hop producer out of St. Louis. Stalley says this news music is a bit nostalgic, given social conditions. He’s in a similar creative space that he was in 10 years ago.

My next project, ‘Pariah’ brings me back to the early stages of my career. Then, music was a portal from struggle towards faith. My first release, Going Ape, was inspired by what I was listening to as I traversed the city by bus and train, alone in my fears and anxieties — wondering if I could make it in the Big Apple. Almost a decade later, we are all isolated. I feel so much for my friends and family across the globe. Despite all that’s going on I have to use music as a vessel to express myself. I hope all those in the BCG family and beyond can find some transformative space through this new project. ‘PARIAH’ drops this Friday 4/24 on all streaming platforms!

Rumble, young man, rumble. “Pariah” by Stalley drops on 4/24!