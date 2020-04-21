SignalBoostPapi: Drake Shares Ugandan Kids Viral “Toosie Slide” Clip And Helps Raise Money For Orphan Org

Drake can be accused of being a lot of things but every now and then he’s helpful to a good cause.

According to TMZ, the 6God used his social media influence to help raise money for the Masaka Kids kids in Uganda. Who are the Makasa Kids in Uganda, you ask? Well, the Makasa Kids in Uganda are a group of orphans who cut more than a little rug when it comes to dancing.

@ChampagnePapi took notice of one of their videos and hit them in the DMs asking he if could post it on his page. Check ’em out.

Makasa Kids founder Suuna Hassan said the kids had hoped Drake would see it but they assumed it was a long shot. Turns out the shot was very short after every social media platform picked it up and spread it across the globe. Hassan says they cried tears of joy and did even more dancing to celebrate.

What’s more, the Makasa Kids Instagram page lit up since Friday with 120,000 new followers some of which have donated money to the organization totaling hundreds of dollars in short time period.