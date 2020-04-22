So Sad: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Jirah Mourns Mom Josie Harris In TikTok Video

Jirah Mayweather Grieves Mother In TikTok Video
So sad.
It’s been a little over a month since Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend and mother of Floyd Mayweather’s children passed away and her young daughter, Jirah Mayweather, has a message for her. The 17-year-old posted a TikTok video dedicated to her whole family and saved the best part of the song to highlight her mom who was found unresponsive 4 weeks ago at her California home.
Some commenters thought that Jirah was sending a cryptic message in the video from the lyrics. Her dad’s photo showed up during a part of the song with the lyrics: “According to you/I’m difficult/Hard to please/Forever changing my mind.” The more positive bridge in the song plays as a soundtrack to her mother’s photo.
See the TikTok tribute Jirah posted for her mom below.
May she rest in peace.
