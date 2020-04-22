Hey, Knock It TF Off: Firefighters Across America Are Begging Bozos To Stop Microwaving COVID-19 Masks To “Kill Germs”

Listen, we get it. There is a potentially fatal disease called coronavirus is wantonly wafting through the air and nobody wants to catch it or spread it, well, most of us don’t wanna spread it.

Anyway, by all means, protect yourself and your family as best you can and cover your faces with a cloth or medical mask if you’re lucky enough to have one. But under no circumstances, and we can’t stress this enough, should you put your mask in the MICROWAVE to “kill the germs”.

It just doesn’t work like that.

According to a report in the NYDailyNews, firefighters across America are begging and pleading with the public to stop this practice. It is unsafe and it does not work.

There is a troubling trend in which people are microwaving masks in an effort to kill the germs. A lot of people don't know that there is metal inside the mask to help you shape it to your nose. Microwaving a mask could cause your microwave to catch fire! #firesafety #nometal pic.twitter.com/kwpUr2GvYw — Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) April 13, 2020

What the hell is wrong with soap and warm water?! You don’t run electromagnetic currents through your hands every time you drop a deuce, DO YOU?!?!

Again, we get it. This is scary. There aren’t enough concrete answers to make us feel safe. Totally understandable. But dammit we gotta be better than this.