Firefighters beg the public to stop microwaving their protective masks
Hey, Knock It TF Off: Firefighters Across America Are Begging Bozos To Stop Microwaving COVID-19 Masks To “Kill Germs”
Listen, we get it. There is a potentially fatal disease called coronavirus is wantonly wafting through the air and nobody wants to catch it or spread it, well, most of us don’t wanna spread it.
Anyway, by all means, protect yourself and your family as best you can and cover your faces with a cloth or medical mask if you’re lucky enough to have one. But under no circumstances, and we can’t stress this enough, should you put your mask in the MICROWAVE to “kill the germs”.
It just doesn’t work like that.
According to a report in the NYDailyNews, firefighters across America are begging and pleading with the public to stop this practice. It is unsafe and it does not work.
What the hell is wrong with soap and warm water?! You don’t run electromagnetic currents through your hands every time you drop a deuce, DO YOU?!?!
Again, we get it. This is scary. There aren’t enough concrete answers to make us feel safe. Totally understandable. But dammit we gotta be better than this.
