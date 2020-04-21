Bae’s Anatomy: MORE Essential Baddies Slaying On The Front Lines

MORE Essential Baddies Slaying On The Front Lines
We can’t stress how grateful we are for the brave nurses (who, in our eyes, are superheroes) keeping us safe on the front lines during this unprecedented COVID crisis.
For MONTHS, they’ve put their own health at risk while working never-ending shifts in packed hospitals where they care for countless infected (or soon-to-be infected) patients without adequate equipment to properly do their job.
At some point, we hope to personally give them all of the flowers they deserve but, until then, we’ll continue spotlighting essential baddies making a difference in hospitals across the world.
Happy Nurses Week!💕To all my Nurses, Murses and student nurses, this week is dedicated to us! This profession is challenging yet rewarding on so many levels and I'm so thankful to have chosen such a career. Not only do we dedicate our lives to care for others but it's truly our passion. So always remember that nurses are Gods angels in scrubs, we're pretty lit 😇✨
