“Fakest Real Ni**a”: Stephen Jackson’s Ex-Fiance Disputes Duplicitous Wedding Day Story With “Receipts”

Imani Showalter is denying the story told by her ex-fiancee, Stephen Jackson on Instagram live recently and she’s calling him a fake “real ni**a”. The ex-NBA player spilled his version of their scheduled wedding day, detailing why he didn’t make it down the aisle. Jackson claimed it boiled down to Showalter not signing a prenup agreement.

Now Showalter is showing an alleged letter from her attorney urging her ex to work out the prenup, dated 2 weeks before their wedding. The supposed letter was issued to remind Stephen to sign the prenup ASAP, contrary to his dramatic version.

Imani says most of everything he had to say was a lie and she wants it to stop.

Please look at the date sent…. 2 weeks before the wedding (not the 3-4 months you lied about on live this morning) and also take note of who was copied…. I’m assuming that’s who sat down with attorneys. Keep lying but I got receipts. YOU never had even had the conversation with me about wanting me to sign a prenup and wouldn’t even call the lawyers back trying to avoid disappointing your momma. Keep it 💯 for once #Receipts #ALieDontCareWhoTellIt #FakeNews #YouAintGottaLieToKickIt #Fakest“RealNi**a”IKnow

Stephen’s version of their demise blames Imani for not wanting to sign the prenup and alleges she used a strange pastor to pull it off.

I spent about $400,000 on the wedding, y’all. Pastor don’t matter to me. I just want to marry you. I don’t even give a damn. Now, we at two weeks before the wedding. Everything planned and ready to go. I’m like, ‘Look bruh why I got to keep asking you about this prenup. It ain’t like you don’t know what’s on it. What motives? This what I told her, what motives you on?! I ain’t on nothing, I just ain’t had time to sign it planning a wedding.”

Aiy, yi yi. How do you think this will end?