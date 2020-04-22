“Black Ink Crew NY” Exclusive: There’s Trouble In Paradise When THIS Unexpected Guest Shows Up At Walt’s Wedding [VIDEO]

ISSA BLACK INK WEDDING!!! Walt and Jess are ready to say their “I Do’s” on tonight’s episode of “Black Ink Crew” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Ceaser is surprised by an unexpected guest who joins the crew in Hawaii. Check it out below:

WOW. Do you think Ceaser should have thugged it out for Walt and Jess or was he only reacting how anyone in his situation would?

Here’s the full synopsis for the episode:

On tonight’s episode, Walt and Jess have a destination wedding in tropical Hawaii. The 113th crew surprise the couple on the island but Ceaser gets the biggest surprise of all when Rich shows up too. Alex plans a big surprise of his own for Donna but Tati’s shocking secrets threaten to blow up everything.

VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: New York” airing TONIGHT, 4/22 at 8:00PM ET/PT. Will you be watching?