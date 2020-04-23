When We All Vote: Teddy Riley And Babyface Answer Michelle Obama’s Call To Help Drive Voter Registration

Teddy Riley and Babyface captured the nation’s attention this past Monday night with a #Verzuz battle that will be talked about forever. The journey to that battle was long and troublesome but the musical legends made the night very worth it with their timeless catalogs, technical follies, and tea-spilling shadiness.

That very same night, Michelle Obama was doing the work necessary to ensure that as many people as possible vote in the Presidential election in November and all future elections. #CouchParty2 on Instagram live was a huge success with 65,000 logging on to the national action call with the forever FLOTUS herself! Mrs. Obama was joined by Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and DJ D-Nice who also serve as partners to this important initiative.

Thanks to the thousands of you who joined our @whenweallvote #CouchParty 2.0 to help register voters. You made a real difference tonight! And if you were tuned into the #TeddyRileyvBabyface battle tonight, just remember to register to vote at https://t.co/1I1d9vIygO. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 21, 2020

Even Michelle Obama herself chimed in to enjoy the fun but also to challenge everyone including Teddy and Face to use their enormous platform to encourage civic engagement at the polls.

Well, Teddy and Babyface heard her loud and clear. The men-of-the-hour are lending their voices to let people know how important it is to vote.

You can sign-up HERE to get registered to vote through Babyface and Teddy’s portal. If you’d like to become an active participant in When We All Vote, we highly suggest that you click HERE. It’s vitally important that you let your voice be heard in one of the most determinative elections in modern history.

We’ll see you at the polls!