UNChella: The Absolute FUNNIEST (And PETTIEST) Reactions To Teddy Riley & Babyface’s Verzuz Re-Do

Last night’s legendary Verzuz re-do between tech-allergic Teddy Riley and buttery smooth Babyface was a Cool Water-scented affair that attracted 500K music lovers, game-changers and legends for an unforgettable night of auntie jams, bluetooth bangers and taupe turtleneck classics.

It only took hourssss of endless slander and memes to get Teddy to drop the extra shenanigans and his 77-person entourage in favor of a more intimate setup that made the experience wayyyy more enjoyable this time around.

Now, you already know there were struggles with modern technology and Instagram Live but Teddy & ‘Face powered through to bless the people with timeless classic after classic during the most deliciously nostalgic Verzuz thus far.

Peep the absolute FUNNIEST (and PETTIEST) reactions to Teddy Riley & Babyface’s Verzuz re-do on the flip.