For Us Vi-rus? Black Leaders In Georgia Speak Out About Brian Kemp’s Dangerous Decision To Endanger Our People

COVID-19 has only further highlighted the racist systems and practices that we’ve BEEN known existed in America.

Brian Kemp’s decision to re-open businesses in Georgia has the state’s Black leadership not only questioning the logic but in some cases questioning of motive considering that coronavirus has been empirically proven to have hit the Black community the worst.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has repeatedly said publicly that she does not want Atlantans on the streets despite what Kemp says. She called his decision “perplexing” according to a CNN report. Mitch Magee, owner of Distinctive Kutz barbershop, said he’s not re-opening and feels personally attacked by Kemp.

“It seems like it’s an attack on us. Those places are all in our community, where we live on top of one another,” he said. “I have the right to be paranoid because our people are dying more than whites.”

You already know Stacey Abrams ain’t feeling it:

Georgia: 14th highest infection/7th lowest testing rate; less econ resilient & 1000s of low-wage workers already forced to risk their lives to make a living. Weakened healthcare w/closed rural hospitals, no Medicaid expansion & a doctor shortage. Reopen? Dangerously incompetent. https://t.co/FFfk9EoN3l — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 20, 2020

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church cut to the chase during a Facebook live session:

“They understand diabolically that African Americans are prone to do spending,” Bryant said. “To stimulate the income, they gotta make ‘negroes’ spend money, and they’re banking on us not spending it with ourselves…” “…I shudder to think what would be the thought if in fact, those who would be stricken by Covid-19 were overwhelmingly … rural white farmers,” he said. “Would, in fact, the same precedent take place? I say not.”

Peep what NAACP President Derrick Johnson had to say:

“I wonder if he is putting profit over people and that if that is the result of a lack of empathy because of the disparate impact on African-American people and Latinos,” Johnson said.

This whole thing is a f***ing mess and some of these politicians should be voted out of office expeditiously.