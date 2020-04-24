Reconsider! Read Some Liter-! 2 Chainz Plans To Open His Atlanta Restaurants While Attempting To Avoid COVID-Catastrophe

COVID-19 is running rampant throughout America and states are seriously endangering people by re-opening before it’s the right time. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is currently being flamed locally and nationally for his decision to allow businesses to operate. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms can’t legally override Kemp, but she’s not endorsing his message either. Mayor Keisha is still urging everyone in her city to stay home.

Unfortunately, some folks in her city aren’t listening. 2 Chainz has entered the chat.

The beloved Atlanta rapper is moving forward with plans to open the two Atlanta locations of his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas for dine-in service according to a TMZ report. Snoop Dillard, co-owner and partner says that they will be prioritizing safety, but is that really feasible?

Because of the shutdown, Escobar could only do take-out orders which crushed 95% of sales and lead to 80% of the employees being put on furlough. 80 employees will be reactivated off the bench in hopes that all the staff will be able to return eventually.

We’re told safety precautions at the restaurants include staff having their temperatures checked when they clock in, mandatory gloves for all employees, masks for the cooks and single-use paper menus.

Yeah, that SOUNDS cool and all, but the problem is coronavirus can be asymptomatic so anyone could be in there for fried lobster bites and infect the entire restaurant. To make matters worse Escobar will still be serving “frequently sanitized” hookah so that asymptomatic patrons can come in and blow their smoky breath into the air for all to inhale.

Listen, we get it, people need to make money. That’s just how America works. But it just isn’t time yet and Brian Kemp saying it’s time does NOT make it so. 2 Chainz and Snoop have done some admirable work in the community by donating hundreds of meals to medical workers at several local hospitals but we seriously hope they will reconsider this decision.

This virus is killing OUR people. Let’s protect OUR people.

Atlanta BOSSIP fam, you plan on going outside this weekend?