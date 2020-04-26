Alabama State’s Famed Honeybeez Land La La Anthony Produced SnapChat Show

This. Looks. Good.

A terrifically turgid dance troupe is getting their well overdue shine. The southern sensation, Alabama State University’s Honeybeez known for their high-kicks, splits and tumbling, have landed a new Snap Original docuseries. The series that launched yesterday, April 25, follows the inspirational plus-size dance squad as they showcase their remarkable talents on some of the biggest collegiate stages. The docuseries is executive produced by La La Anthony in partnership with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures.

La La couldn’t be more excited to bring these HBCU trailblazers to Snapchat and she released a statement saying;

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere. Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

The ladies are led by the fearless Coach Williams and the episodes chronicle the squad’s journey, from tryouts through high-pressure performances, as the Beez overcome a myriad of challenges and criticisms. Fans can watch them overcome and fulfill the team’s motto to “be bold, be beautiful and be you.”

New episodes of the 10-episode series will be available every day, only on Snapchat’s Discover page.

