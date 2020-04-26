Guardians Of The Nursery: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who are expecting their first child together!

According to reports from TMZ, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting a baby. This news comes not even a year after the couple got married during an intimate ceremony in California. At the moment, it’s unknown whether the couple is expecting a boy or girl.

This brand new bundle of joy is going to be Katherine Schwarzenegger’s first child and Chris Pratt’s second. The latter shares a seven-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

It seems like a house full of kiddos was in the plans early on in the relationship for these two. A couple months before getting married, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight he was looking forward to his future with Schwarzenegger, which he hoped would revolve more around family time.

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” Chris said to the publication. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

In other news, this new baby will make Arnold Schwarzenegger a grandfather…so, do with that information what you will.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Schwarzenegger Pratt on their impending bundle of joy!