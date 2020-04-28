Little Women Atlanta’s ‘Ms. Minnie’ Dead At 34 After Hit-And-Run Car Accident

We’ve got some extremely sad news to share about a “Little Women Atlanta” star. Ashley “Minnie” Ross has passed away after being involved in a hit-and-run car accident. More details are still forthcoming but her management confirmed her passing on social media noting that she was in a car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” reads a statement. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

She was 34-years-old.

Minnie made an impact as part of the Atlanta spinoff of “Little Women L.A.” She previously told our sister site MadameNoire that she wanted viewers to see “the everyday struggle” of little people…

“I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back,” said Minnie.

and in November she brought her jovial spirit to BOSSIP’s Headline Heat while recapping headlines and announcing plans to release a wig line.

Minnie’s friends and costars are currently reeling and posting tributes to her on social media. Amanda Salinas told fans she was heartbroken to hear the news about Minnie.

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.”

R.I.P. Ms. Minnie. We’ll miss the joy you brought to TV.

Gone way, way, too soon. We’re sending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Minnie.