Unlimited Data-ing: Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz Facetime For 20 Hours A Day

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran are loving each other long distance and still getting plenty of Facetime… Literally!

Cruz recently spoke with Page Six and explained the pair are quarantining separately, with him living in New York for the time being while Tran lives in LA “with her family.”

“I’m in this solo and it’s not fun at all,” he said, “but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime.”

The pair aren’t just making goo goo eyes or playing show and tell all day either. Cruz says Karrueche has been helping him step up his game in the kitchen during some of their video calls.

“I’m buying different meats and fish, and she’s literally on FaceTime walking me through things, and it comes out great,” Cruz said. “I am an expert at turkey tacos.”

Cruz who is co-host of E!’s “Pop of the Morning” show has also teamed up with Mario Lopez are helping raise money for the Boys & Girls Club’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, while food delivery service goPuff is matching donations to the fund.

20 hours a day is a bit extreme. Hopefully these two are getting some rest and relaxation as well.

This situation definitely isn’t unique to them either. The way social distancing is set up… You don’t even have to be bicoastal to have not seen bae in two months.