Gabrielle Union Says She Once ‘Thottily’ Told Steph & Ayesha Curry To Break Up & Sleep Around

Gabrielle Union is an open book, but you knew that. The actress, author, and wife to Dwyane Wade is open to sharing anecdotes and personal news so it makes sense that during the pandemic she’s letting her hair down while jokingly reflecting on her past.

During an IG Live session of “#TheWineDown”, Gabby and her hubby D. Wade called fellow famed couple Ayesha and Steph Curry for some quarantined fun. During the group call, the foursome reminisced on their times during the 90s when the Currys, who were dating, chatted with the actress.

According to D Wade back in the 90s, Gabby was a different person, a “THOT” if you may. Gabby agreed and said she was “enjoying her life” hence why she told Ayesha and Steph to break up and smash other people.

She apparently said it much, much, more colorfully than that.

Dwyane: In 98, you was rollin. She was a THOT in 98. Gabrielle: I was! Listen, I enjoyed my life. And that is the exact advice I gave to Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Rice’s 25th birthday party. Ayesha: It all comes out! Gabrielle: I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low. You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both? Ayesha: You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?…Okay…’ Gabrielle: Precisely because I was a thot. Dwyane: I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That’s not who we are anymore. Gabrielle: Uh…I still might give the same advice.

It’s pretty clear that Steph and Ayesha didn’t thot it up like Gabby suggested. Mainly because the Christian couple met in a church youth group when they were 15 and 14 years old so “thotting and bopping” probably wasn’t their speed.

Despite the silliness of Gabby’s IG Live conversation, she made sure to compliment the couple on being “consistent” for well over 10 years. She also reiterated that the Currys are as real as it gets.

“There are very, very few people I’ve met who have been consistent,” said Gabby. “I mean, I’ve known you guys for well over a decade. There’s a lot of people who talk about faith and there’s a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward but something isn’t real somewhere. When people are like, ‘Are they real? Are they really…?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ They’re some of the only people I’ve met who have been consistent from the first time I saw them to every time I speak to you guys. Whether that’s me and Ayesha texting each other encouragement like, ‘Girl, keep your head up. You got this.’ And she returns the favor. You guys have been consistent. And I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward.”

Peep the “Thot” filled convo between Gabby, D Wade, Steph, and Ayesha captured by TheJasmineBrand below.